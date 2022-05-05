Brazil's Natura posts wider-than-expected quarterly loss as costs surge

Adds details on earnings and context

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA reported a wider-than-expected quarterly net loss of 643.1 million reais ($127.9 million) on Thursday, dented by cost pressures and tepid sales.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast Natura, which owns brands such as Avon, The Body Shop and Aesop, to post a quarterly net loss of 99 million reais.

Natura said its first-quarter performance was dampened by rapid inflation, which affected discretionary spending in key markets, as well as supply chain cost pressures and unfavorable currency movements.

The company also faced the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it said in a statement, adding that its greater exposure to Europe and Latin America was reflected in lower sales and profitability compared with the same period of 2021, when it had a net loss of 155.2 million reais.

Natura's net revenue fell 12.7% to 8.3 billion reais in the reported quarter, almost in line with a market consensus of 8.5 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0288 reais)

