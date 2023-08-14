Brazil's Natura posts narrower quarterly loss, but expenses weigh

Adds details, quote on net loss

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura & Co NTCO3.SA on Monday reported a second-quarter net loss of 732 million reais ($147.8 million), or about 5% lower than losses in the same period last year.

The company posted a 766.7 million-real net loss in 2022's second quarter.

Natura's net revenues grew by about 2% year-on-year in constant currency, landing at 7.8 billion reais.

"Net income continued to be impacted by high financial expenses, which will be addressed upon closing of the sale of (Australian luxury brand) Aesop," Natura CEO Fabio Barbosa said in a statement.

In April, French cosmetics group L'Oreal OREP.PA struck a deal with Natura to buy Aesop at an estimated cost of $2.53 billion.

The Aesop sale is expected to be finalized in the third quarter this year.

Natura's net financial expenses came in at 402 million reais during the quarter, or about 28 million reais less than the year-ago period, the company added.

Meanwhile, the firm's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 25.8% to total 753 million reais.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

