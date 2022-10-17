Brazil's Natura mulls spin-off, IPO to fund Aesop expansion

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics company Natura & Co NTCO3.SA on Monday said it has begun studying a possible initial public offering (IPO) or spin-off of its Aesop brand, as it looks to fund its expansion.

"The IPO has been assessed over the last months as an alternative to fund the accelerated growth of Aesop, and Natura & Co's management has been taking the necessary steps to pursue such alternative," the firm said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Mark Porter)

