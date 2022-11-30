Brazil's Natura mulls Aesop stake sale; IPO, spin-off not ruled out

Adds context, share reaction, analyst comment

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura &Co NTCO3.SA is considering selling a minority stake in its Aesop brand, the company said on Wednesday, though noting the process was still in initial stages of consultation and no decision had yet been made.

Shares in the firm rose as much as 4.5% before paring some gains following the announcement, making Natura one of the top gainers on Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa .BVSP, which was up 0.5%.

Natura said in a securities filing that a final decision would be made by its board of directors after the evaluation of several alternatives, not ruling out a potential initial public offering (IPO) or spin-off of luxury brand Aesop.

Natura first announced in October it had begun studying a possible Aesop spin-off or IPO in the United States.

The move would add to a broader organizational shakeup that saw chief executive and executive chairman Roberto Marques stepping down in June, handing over the reins of the company to board member Fabio Barbosa.

The owner of Natura, Avon, Aesop and The Body Shop brands has been trying to simplify its structure and make its organizations "leaner" after years of expansion fueled by high-profile acquisitions.

Analysts at Itau BBA said that an Aesop stake sale could be net positive for Natura &Co as it would deleverage the asset, align Aesop's management and potentially bring short-term price-to-earnings ratio to a "more palatable" level.

They see the market valuing Aesop at around 8 billion reais ($1.51 billion).

Shares in Natura &Co are down more than 50% so far this year.

($1 = 5.3053 reais)

