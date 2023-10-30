News & Insights

Brazil's Natura in exclusive talks with Aurelius for The Body Shop sale

October 30, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura NTCO3.SA said on Monday it has agreed to enter into exclusive talks with private investor Aurelius Group for a potential sale of its subsidiary The Body Shop.

Natura announced in August that its board of directors had authorized it to search for "strategic alternatives" for The Body Shop, including a potential sale of the business, six years after buying it from L'Oreal OREP.PA.

The move came after the Brazilian company earlier this year also sold its luxury brand Aesop to L'Oreal at an enterprise value of $2.53 billion, part of a broader organizational shakeup that also saw a CEO swap last year.

"The terms and conditions of the potential sale are under negotiation and there is no assurance the transaction will be completed," Natura said in a securities filing about the talks with Aurelius.

Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a source, that Aurelius was in talks to buy the beauty products chain from Natura.

If completed, the deal is expected to value The Body Shop at a lower price than the 400 million pounds-500 million pounds ($485.20 million-$606.50 million) suggested in some media reports, according to that source.

