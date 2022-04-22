Brazil's Natura expects revenue drop amid cost pressures, Citi downgrades it

By Peter Frontini and Andre Romani

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA fell on Friday after it said it expects to report a drop in revenue for the first quarter of 2022, hit by ongoing cost pressures.

The move led analysts at Citi to downgrade Natura's shares to "Neutral" and assign a "High Risk" rating for the company, mentioning results volatility and lack of visibility on the potential impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Common shares in Natura were down 3.7% at 20.44 reais ($4.27) in midday trading, extending a sharp 15.6% drop seen on Wednesday, when rumors that the company would report weak figures for the quarter started to circulate.

Natura said in a securities filing late on Thursday it foresees net revenue between 8.20 billion and 8.25 billion reais for the quarter, a decrease of 12.7%-13.3% from the same period the previous year.

It also projected an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 7.3%, compared to 10.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

The cosmetics maker added it continued to face cost pressures as a result of increased inflation and higher commodities prices.

In a research note, Citi analysts said they were initially expecting impacts of the conflict in Ukraine to concentrate mostly on Avon International, with 15% to 20% of sales directly affected, but that Natura has now confirmed it has affected other operations such as The Body Shop, weighing heavily on margins.

"For this reason, we are taking a more conservative stance... That said, we continue to see potential in the long-term story; the company is achieving synergy/efficiency gains between Avon/Natura and only scratched the surface of the cross-selling potential between the brands," they said.

($1 = 4.7893 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Andre Romani; Additional reporting and writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.