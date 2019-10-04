US Markets

Brazil's Natura adjusts conversion rate in Avon deal- filing

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Natura Cosmeticos SA NATU3.SA announced on Friday an ammendment to the acquisition agreement of Avon Products AVP.N to adjust the conversion rate to recent changes in Natura´s capital.

Each Avon share will be exchanged for 0.3 Natura American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). As each ADR represents two Natura shares, each Avon share will be equivalent to 0.6 Natura stock.

