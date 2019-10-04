Brazil's Natura adjusts conversion rate in Avon deal- filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Natura Cosmeticos SA NATU3.SA announced on Friday an ammendment to the acquisition agreement of Avon Products AVP.N to adjust the conversion rate to recent changes in Natura´s capital.

Each Avon share will be exchanged for 0.3 Natura American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). As each ADR represents two Natura shares, each Avon share will be equivalent to 0.6 Natura stock.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

