Brazil's Multilaser to produce China's Hikvision security products

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics maker Multilaser SA announced on Thursday an agreement to take over part of the production of security equipment from China's Hikvision .

In the deal, which starts in the third quarter, Multilaser will take over the distribution and sale of entry-level security cameras of the HiLook brand, intended for small projects. It will also be responsible for the Hikstorage line.

Initially, Hikvision's brands will be maintained, Multilaser's product vice president, Andre Poroger, told Reuters, with the kits manufactured by HikVision coming to the country for assembly at the Brazilian company's plant in Amazona's capital, Manaus.

"This should help our security products division grow within Multilaser's revenues," he said, declining to disclose figures.

