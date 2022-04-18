Brazil's MRV&Co posts $374.6 mln in Q1 net sales

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV&Co MRVE3.SA on Monday reported first-quarter net sales of 1.743 billion reais ($374.61 million), up 7.6% from the same period in 2021.

According to an operational preview, the company's launched potential sales value (PSV) grew 1.4% year on year to 1.735 billion reais, of which 684 million reais came from its U.S. unit AHS.

($1 = 4.6528 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Mark Porter)

