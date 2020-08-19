Brazil's MRV plans IPO of real estate development unit Urba -filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian home builder MRV Engenharia e Participações MRVE3.SA is mulling an initial public offering of its real estate development subsidiary Urba Desenvolvimento Urbano SA, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

MRV said Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Bradesco BBI SA, Banco Itaú BBA SA and Banco Santander (Brasil) SA have been hired to advise it on the potential deal.

Confirmation of MRV's IPO plan for Urba depends on factors including favorable macroeconomic conditions, including in relation to market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the filing said.

MRV said the boards of both companies approved on Tuesday an operating agreement that will govern the relationship of both firms in the run-up for the potential transaction.

