Brazil's MRV files for $205 mln share offering

July 06, 2023 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV MRVE3.SA said on Thursday it has filed for a follow-on share offering as it aims to improve its capital structure, initially looking to sell 58.64 million new shares.

The initial offering, which is set to be priced on July 13, may be increased by up to 33.3% if demand allows it, the company added in a securities filing.

Considering MRV's Wednesday closing price of 12.79 reais per share, the offering would raise around 1 billion reais ($204.55 million) if the overallotment is fully sold.

($1 = 4.8888 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

US Markets
Reuters
