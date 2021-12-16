Brazil's Movida acquires fleet management company for $23 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental provider Movida Participacoes SA MOVI3.SA announced on Thursday it had acquired fleet management company Marbor Frotas Corporativas for 130 million reais ($22.91 million).

The deal will add a fleet of 1,800 leased vehicles to Movida, with an average age of approximately 1.4 years, it said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.6745 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jason Neely)

