Brazil's monthly inflation registers record decline on energy tax cuts

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices decreased more than expected in July, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the steepest drop ever on the benchmark IPCA index off the back of a string of anti-inflation measures by the government and central bank.

Prices in Latin America's largest economy fell by 0.68% last month, the IBGE statistics agency said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.65% drop.

It was the lowest rate recorded since inflation measurements began in January 1980, IBGE said.

The drop took inflation in the 12 months through July to 10.07%, down from an increase of 11.89% the previous month, though still far above the central bank's target of 3.5%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage point.

IBGE research manager Pedro Kislanov said the decrease was mainly driven by a sharp fall in transportation costs, which dropped 4.51% following fuel tax cuts and as state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA cut gasoline prices at its refineries.

Housing costs also fell 1.05% in the period, IBGE added, due to tax cuts as the same bill that lowered state tariffs levied on fuel provided a tax cut for electricity and communication services by including them on a list of "essential" services.

"Those were the two groups, the only ones with a negative reading, that dragged the overall index down," Kislanov said.

The monthly decline followed an aggressive monetary tightening cycle as Brazil's central bank took the benchmark interest rate to 13.75% from a record low of 2% in March 2021.

