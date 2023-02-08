US Markets

Brazil's monetary easing will start when conditions allow, says central bank director

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

February 08, 2023 — 05:13 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will only begin cutting rates when the conditions are right, the bank's Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said, a robust defense of the bank's performance amid criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"We will have a cycle of monetary easing at some point in the future, when conditions allow," he said at an event hosted by the Repensar Macae municipal business movement.

Serra, whose term expires at the end of the month, said the benchmark interest rate Selic is at 13.75% because it is "technically adequate", despite the repeated protests from Lula that rates should be lower.

He also emphasized that the rate-setting committee that held the key rate steady at its current level at the last monetary policy meeting, was the same one that cut it to a record low of 2% when it was deemed necessary due to the conditions imposed by the pandemic.

Serra defended the central bank's autonomy, underscoring that the political cycle does not influence monetary policy decisions, and added that Brazil's exchange rate benefited this past year from not swinging wildly amid presidential elections as happened in 2018.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.