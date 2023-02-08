Brazil's monetary easing will start when conditions allow, says central bank director

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will only begin cutting rates when the conditions are right, the bank's Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said, a robust defense of the bank's performance amid criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"We will have a cycle of monetary easing at some point in the future, when conditions allow," he said at an event hosted by the Repensar Macae municipal business movement.

Serra, whose term expires at the end of the month, said the benchmark interest rate Selic is at 13.75% because it is "technically adequate", despite the repeated protests from Lula that rates should be lower.

He also emphasized that the rate-setting committee that held the key rate steady at its current level at the last monetary policy meeting, was the same one that cut it to a record low of 2% when it was deemed necessary due to the conditions imposed by the pandemic.

Serra defended the central bank's autonomy, underscoring that the political cycle does not influence monetary policy decisions, and added that Brazil's exchange rate benefited this past year from not swinging wildly amid presidential elections as happened in 2018.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.