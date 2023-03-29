Brazil's ministry asks Petrobras to reassess decision on suspending signed sales

Adds more details on ministry's statement, context

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry on Wednesday requested state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA to reassess a conclusion of the company's former management that there was no reason to suspend already signed sales.

Earlier this month, the firm's management said that it found to suspend asset sales that have already been signed, following a government request for it to halt all its divestitures for 90 days.

However, considering the election of a new management team appointed by CEO Jean Paul Prates, as well as the analyses made were preliminary, the ministry requested the firm to take "the necessary measures for a better evaluation of the issue", it said in a statement.

Last week, Petrobras had already said that the sale of the Bahia Terra oil cluster was being reassessed as it was not yet signed.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

