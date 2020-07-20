US Markets

Brazil's minister of citizenship Onyx Lorenzoni tests positive for COVID-19

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazil's minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, said on Monday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, said on Monday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is the third minister infected with COVID-19 in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who also tested positive for the disease earlier in July after coming down with a fever.

In his Twitter account, Lorenzoni said he started to feel the symptoms last Thursday and took the coronavirus test on Friday. The minister added he is being treated with a combination of drugs that includes chloroquine from which his body is showing "positive effects".

Bolsonaro, himself a longtime advocate of the supposed virtues of the malaria drug to fight COVID-19, is also taking hydroxychloroquine and credits its use to his mild symptoms.

Brazil reported 2,098,389 confirmed cases of coronavirus by Sunday, with a total death toll of almost 80,000. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL POLITICS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular