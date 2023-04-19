US Markets

Brazil's mining sector reports $10.8 bln revenue in Q1 -industry group

April 19, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's mining sector posted a total revenue of 54.6 billion reais ($10.79 billion) in the first quarter, down 3% compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Wednesday by industry group Ibram.

The segment's exports totaled 78.5 million tonnes between January and March, it said, up 4.2% from the same period of 2022, while iron ore shipments rose 4.3% to 75.2 million tonnes.

($1 = 5.0590 reais)

