Brazil's minimum wage to rise starting May, Lula says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday the country's minimum wage will be increased to 1,320 reais ($251.50) a month from the current 1,302 reais starting May, according to the teaser of an interview with CNN Brasil.

($1 = 5.2486 reais)

