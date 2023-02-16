US Markets

Brazil's minimum wage to rise starting May, Lula says

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

February 16, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Pedro Fonseca for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday the country's minimum wage will be increased to 1,320 reais ($251.50) a month from the current 1,302 reais starting May, according to the teaser of an interview with CNN Brasil.

($1 = 5.2486 reais)

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca)

