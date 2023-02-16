Brazil's minimum wage to rise from May, Lula says

Adds details on how minimum wage will be increased, remarks on income tax exemption

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday the country's minimum wage will be increased to 1,320 reais ($251.50) a month from the current 1,302 reais starting in May, according to the teaser of an interview with CNN Brasil.

Lula said his administration would also set a new rule for the minimum wage, under which salaries would be raised by inflation plus economic growth, saying that was the model he used during his first presidency between 2003 and 2010.

The leftist leader said those earning less than 2,640 reais a month would be exempted from income tax, noting the exemption levels will be gradually increased until eventually reaching 5,000 reais.

($1 = 5.2486 reais)

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.