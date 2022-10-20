Commodities

Brazil's Minerva agrees to acquire Australian Lamb Company for about $260 mln

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian meatpacker Minerva Foods SA has agreed to acquire Australian Lamb Company for around $260 million, a report by local newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The beef-packer will make the purchase through a joint venture with Saudi fund Salic, which is also Minerva's largest shareholder, said the report.

Minerva did not have an immediate comment.

($1 = 5.2131 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

