Brazil's miner Vale to pay creditors and reset revolving credit lines - filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has notified creditors that it will repay the outstanding balance of $5 billion from its revolving credit lines maturing in June 2022 ($2 billion) and in December 2024 ($3 billion), which were disbursed in March 2020, the company said in a filing.

The amortization is consistent with Vale’s strategy and resets the available funding from the revolving credit lines to its original amount of $ 5 billion, the company said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

