Brazil's miner Vale says Euronext Paris approved delisting of its ADSs

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Wednesday that the board of Euronext Paris has approved the company's request to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from the European stock exchange.

In a securities filing, Vale added owners of ADSs will be able to sell them from Nov. 4-15, with all brokerage costs paid by the company. The miner expects the delisting procedure to be concluded around Nov. 29.

