US Markets

Brazil's Minas Gerais state sues Vale over Brumadinho disaster

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's Minas Gerais state has sued miner Vale SA for economic losses stemming from the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster, which killed some 270 people in January of 2019, according to a statement on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Minas Gerais state has sued miner Vale SA VALE3.SA for economic losses stemming from the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster, which killed some 270 people in January of 2019, according to a statement on Wednesday.

A study from the Fundação João Pinheiro calculated economic losses suffered by the state at 26 billion reais ($4.68 billion), the statement said. Vale did not have an immediate comment.

($1 = 5.5611 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular