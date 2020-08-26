Brazil's Minas Gerais state sues Vale over Brumadinho disaster

SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Minas Gerais state has sued miner Vale SA VALE3.SA for economic losses stemming from the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster, which killed some 270 people in January of 2019, according to a statement on Wednesday.

A study from the Fundação João Pinheiro calculated economic losses suffered by the state at 26 billion reais ($4.68 billion), the statement said. Vale did not have an immediate comment.

($1 = 5.5611 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

