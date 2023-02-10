US Markets

Brazil's Mello says public debt is also affected by monetary policy

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

February 10, 2023 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economic Policy Secretary Guilherme Mello stated on Friday that it is evident that public debt is also affected by monetary policy, and not only by fiscal elements.

The comments, made at an event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, come amid intense criticism from leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the independent central bank, including the current level of the country's benchmark interest rate, seen as too high, and the official inflation targets, seen as too low.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.