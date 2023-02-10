Brazil's Mello says public debt is also affected by monetary policy

BRASILIA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economic Policy Secretary Guilherme Mello stated on Friday that it is evident that public debt is also affected by monetary policy, and not only by fiscal elements.

The comments, made at an event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, come amid intense criticism from leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the independent central bank, including the current level of the country's benchmark interest rate, seen as too high, and the official inflation targets, seen as too low.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

