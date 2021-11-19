Oil

Brazil's Meliuz terminates credit card partnership with Banco Pan

Brazilian fintech Meliuz said on Friday it had terminated a partnership with lender Banco Pan related to the issuance of a co-branded credit card, as it expected to launch a new app and fully integrate its financial and shopping businesses in 2022.

Meliuz said in a securities filing that the termination happened by common agreement. "As of January, users will be able to count on a digital first credit card, featuring cashback," Meliuz said, adding that it will also offer a free bank digital account.

