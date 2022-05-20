US Markets

Brazil's Meliuz announces blockchain partnership with fintech Liqi

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazil's Meliuz SA on Friday announced a partnership with blockchain fintech Liqi as it aims to make its cryptocurrency operations "even more robust".

The partnership might involve the acquisition of a minority stake in Liqi, depending on some performance indicators, Meliuz said in a securities filing, without providing further detail.

