Brazil's Meliuz announces blockchain partnership with fintech Liqi

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Meliuz SA CASH3.SA on Friday announced a partnership with blockchain fintech Liqi as it aims to make its cryptocurrency operations "even more robust".

The partnership might involve the acquisition of a minority stake in Liqi, depending on some performance indicators, Meliuz said in a securities filing, without providing further detail.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

