Brazil's medical lab firm Fleury postpones 2019 dividend payment

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian medical services company Fleury SA FLRY3.SA has approved the postponement of its 2019 dividend payment to Dec. 15 in a bid to preserve cash, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

The dividend payment is set to total 197 million reais ($40 million), or 0.62 reais per share.

($1 = 5.06 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)

