US Markets

Brazil's medical lab firm Fleury postpones 2019 dividend payment

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published

The board of Brazilian medical services company Fleury SA has approved the postponement of its 2019 dividend payment to Dec. 15 in a bid to preserve cash, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian medical services company Fleury SA FLRY3.SA has approved the postponement of its 2019 dividend payment to Dec. 15 in a bid to preserve cash, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

The dividend payment is set to total 197 million reais ($40 million), or 0.62 reais per share.

($1 = 5.06 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-21-2223-7117))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular