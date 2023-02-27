Brazil's Mato Grosso to sow 20% of 2022/2023 second corn outside ideal climate window - Imea

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest grain state Mato Grosso is expected to sow around 20% of its 2022/2023 second corn crop outside the ideal climate window, farmer group Imea said on Monday.

Second corn, which represents about 75% of overall national corn output, is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas. Delays in the soy harvesting, however, are pushing back corn planting, according to Imea.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano)

