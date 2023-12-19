Brazil's Mato Grosso state to produce 20% less soybeans in 2024, farmer group says

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Heat waves and scarce rainfall in Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest grain state, are expected to reduce soybean output in the 2023/24 cycle by around 20%, according to a survey released by farmer group Aprosoja on Tuesday.

Aprosoja's survey concluded that Mato Grosso soy farmers will harvest 36.15 million tons of the oilseed this season, 9.16 million less than in the previous one.

The sharp drop is mainly driven by lower yields, which should fall to 49.68 bags per hectare from 62.30 bags per hectare, Aprosoja said.

The survey was carried out with more than 600 Aprosoja members, covering ​​862,000 hectares, or 7.1% of the entire soybean area in Mato Grosso, the farmer group said.

On average, 34.3% of the farmers surveyed said their crops are in good or excellent condition, while 37.7% said the crop is in fair condition and 27.6% said fields were in bad or very poor condition.

Aprosoja also said the situation could worsen if rains do not return to more normalized levels in the next stages of soybean cultivation.

Farmers in Mato Grosso begin to plant their soy fields in September. Harvest begins in January or February, depending on the farm and the date of sowing.

According Aprosoja's climate service, maximum temperatures remained above average, reaching up to 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees F) in certain areas.

In the town of Vera, a key area of production located in the mid-north of the state, rains were 52% lower than in the same period in 2022, the farmer group said, referring to the months of September, October and November.

Mato Grosso's drought also will lead to a 24.6% second corn area reduction related to climate risk, Aprosoja said.

Second corn is planted after soy is harvested in the same fields.

Delays in soy planting should push back second corn planting in 2024, and farmers will prefer to sow less of it to avoid cultivating corn outside the ideal climate window, Aprosoja said.

