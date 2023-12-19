News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Mato Grosso state to produce 20% less soybeans in 2024 -farmer group

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

December 19, 2023 — 02:22 pm EST

Written by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Heat waves and scarce rainfall in Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest grain state, are expected to reduce soybean production in the 2023/24 cycle by around 20%, according to a survey released by farmer group Aprosoja on Tuesday.

Aprosoja's survey, which included more than 600 growers, concluded that Mato Grosso soy farmers will harvest 36.15 million tons of the oilseed this season, 9.16 million less than in the previous one.

The reduction is mainly driven by lower yields, which should fall from 62.30 bags per hectare to 49.68 bags per hectare, Aprosoja said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.