Brazil's Mato Grosso state to produce 20% less soybeans in 2024 -farmer group

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Heat waves and scarce rainfall in Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest grain state, are expected to reduce soybean production in the 2023/24 cycle by around 20%, according to a survey released by farmer group Aprosoja on Tuesday.

Aprosoja's survey, which included more than 600 growers, concluded that Mato Grosso soy farmers will harvest 36.15 million tons of the oilseed this season, 9.16 million less than in the previous one.

The reduction is mainly driven by lower yields, which should fall from 62.30 bags per hectare to 49.68 bags per hectare, Aprosoja said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Mark Porter)

