Brazil's Mato Grosso soybean output to fall by 9.56 mln tns - state farmer group

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean growers in Mato Grosso state, the country's biggest producer, will harvest an estimated 35.75 million metric tons of the oilseed in the 2023/2024 cycle, representing a fall of 9.56 million tons from the previous season, state farmer group Aprosoja-MT said on Friday.

The figure is lower than the 40.2 million tons of production for Mato Grosso that national crop agency Conab expects.

Aprosoja-MT said because of excessively dry and hot weather, Mato Grosso's soy yields are expected to fall to 50.2 bags per hectare from 63.74 bags last season.

At least three private forecasters this month cut output expectations for Brazil's soybean crop, including consultancy Patria, which has one of the lowest production estimates in the market.

Patria said on Thursday Brazil will produce around 143 million tons of soybeans.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Ana Mano; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.