Brazil's Mato Grosso soy yield trend worst in 15-yr data set - EarthDaily Agro

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - EarthDaily Agro, a division of Canada-based EarthDaily Analytics, said data suggests Brazilian soybean farmers in top Brazilian grain grower Mato Grosso state are looking at the lowest yield trend of the past 15 years.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the software and satellite data firm projects Mato Grosso soybean yields at an average 52.12 bags per hectare in the ongoing season, more than 10 bags lower compared with the last one.

A metric used to quantify the health and density of vegetation using sensor data "shows very poor evolution" in Mato Grosso, EarthDaily said.

“(Soy) yield in the state is estimated at 15% below trend. The worst result was in 2016, when it was 13% below the trend,” EarthDaily said.

An El Nino-induced drought, which hit the center west of Brazil after the grain season began in September, may cause more crop losses than anticipated until now, according to EarthDaily Agro data.

For now, the firm pegged the national soy crop at 149.2 million tons, way lower than Brazilian crop agency Conab and the USDA. It noted "a downward trend."

In Goias, another large center-western producing state, soy yields are projected at 7% below the trend for the last 15 years. The worst result occurred in 2015, when they were 19% below trend, EarthDaily Agro said.

In Parana, yields are currently 2% below trend, the firm said, projecting production per hectare there at 57.83 bags per hectare, compared with 64.30 bags last year.

Last season, Parana was Brazil's second biggest soy producer after Mato Grosso.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

