Brazil's Mato Grosso harvests soy early, second cotton planting advances

By Ana Mano and Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Grain growers in Brazil's main agricultural state began reaping their soybeans from the 2023/24 cycle, a season marked by hot and dry weather that accelerated the crop cycle and hurt yields, farmers said.

Through last Friday, soybean farmers in the state had harvested around 1% of the planted area in Mato Grosso, or 121,000 hectares, according to farmer-backed research firm Imea. The data suggests the earliest known start of the soy harvest in Mato Grosso.

"For the first time we started reaping soybeans in December," said Jose Soares, who plants in the Lucas do Rio Verde area.

Due to water stress, he said his region's soy yields are the lowest in 40 years.

The effect of the El Niño climate pattern, which caused a drought in the Center-West and excess rain in the south of Brazil, forced Mato Grosso farmers to anticipate harvesting or forego the crop.

Others invested in early planting of second-cotton, which is sowed after the soy in the same areas and represents about 85% of production in the state.

“Many soybean areas, mainly from second-cotton producers, were abandoned,” Soares said. “It was not worth the harvesting costs, due to the very low expected yields.”

Decio Tocantins, director of a local cotton lobby, mentioned farmers facing a "paradox" as the second cotton cycle came early while the first cotton cycle was late.

He also said soy planted in September suffered more, adding no one predicted an El Niño as vigorous as this year's one.

“There is no such history in the Cerrado, and farming began there in the 1980s.”

While some growers are already reaping their beans in Mato Grosso, others have yet to finish sowing.

"We were planting when it stopped raining," said farmer Endrigo Dalcin. "I’m going to spend another three or four days replanting the soybeans."

In his view, the situation is worse in the current season than in the 2015/16 cycle, when a drought disrupted planting before rains eventually returned in December, which was not the case in 2023.

Dalcin mentioned reports of soy growers getting seven to 30 bags per hectare in Mato Grosso. The predicted average for the state is 57.87 bags/hectare, 7% below last season, according to Imea.

"It's going to be a year of big losses here in our region," Dalcin said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora Editing by Chris Reese)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.