Brazil's Mato Grosso farmers open talks to sell corn directly to Iran

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian grain growers in Mato Grosso, the country's biggest farming state, have opened talks to export 5 million tonnes of corn directly to Iran, a statement from soy and corn farmers group Aprosoja-MT said on Friday.

Under the talks, which involve Brazilian growers and fertilizer companies in Tehran, farmers would sell produce and Iranian suppliers would commit to providing fertilizers.

"These talks represent an opportunity for a new business model of direct trade between Iran and growers in Mato Grosso," the farmers group said.

Iran was the second-biggest buyer of Brazilian corn in 2021, behind Egypt, importing 3.1 million tonnes, shipping data shows. This year it has already imported 430,000 tonnes.

Fernando Cadore, head of Aprosoja-MT, was in the official delegation traveling to Iran's capital with Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias, a trip aimed at boosting trade ties between the two nations.

Cadore said in the statement that Aprosoja-MT's goal was to cut red tape and find means to facilitate direct trade in fertilizers and grains.

"The direct sale of fertilizers from Iranian producers to Brazilian growers, and vice versa, will be of great benefit to both sides," Cadore said.

Dias called the talks "a unique opportunity to further expand our agricultural trade."

She said Brazilian grain farmers can produce food efficiently and may decisively contribute to enhancing Iran's food security programs.

