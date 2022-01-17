Brazil's Mater Dei health company buys plastic surgery institute

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian health company Mater Dei MATD3.SA said on Monday that its board of directors approved the purchase of the Institute of Plastic Surgery and Ophthalmology in the Midwestern state of Goias by its privately-held corporation RMDS.

According to the minutes of the board meeting held on Jan. 10 and released on Monday, RMDS will have a capital increase of up to 250 million reais ($45.3 million) to be paid by Mater Dei in six installments. The deal involves 95.5% of the institute.

Earlier, the company announced the acquisition of 95.5% of Hospital Premium in the city of Goiania, as well as Hospital Santa Genoveva and medical lab Centro de Tomografia Computadorizada Uberlandia, both in the neighboring state of Minas Gerais.

($1 = 5.5165 reais)

