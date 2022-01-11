Brazil's Mater Dei acquires Hospital Premium in $44 mln deal; shares jump

Adds share reaction, details, analyst comment

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Mater Dei MATD3.SA said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to acquire 95.5% of Hospital Premium in the midwestern city of Goiania, sending its shares sharply higher.

Mater Dei said in a securities filing the transaction had an enterprise value of 250 million reais ($44.07 million), which would be paid in six installments.

Premium is a high complexity general hospital and has an installed capacity of 156 beds, Mater Dei said, adding that the deal implies a multiple of 1.60 million reais per bed.

The deal comes less than two months after Mater Dei announced it had acquired Hospital Santa Genoveva and medical lab Centro de Tomografia Computadorizada Uberlandia, both in the neighboring state of Minas Gerais.

"This transaction, along with the recent acquisition announced in Uberlandia, is another step towards the implementation of Mater Dei's strategy to consolidate a hub of quality care in a region of growing demand," the company said.

Shares in Mater Dei were up 4.4% at 11.33 reais in early afternoon trading, while the broader Bovespa index .BVSP rose 1.5%.

Analysts as Itau BBA said the deal was positive for the company, noting that the enterprise value/bed valuation ratio came in line with recent acquisitions in the sector.

"We also note that the deal comes with a comfortable payment schedule for Mater Dei. The expansion towards the Central West region was widely anticipated," they said.

($1 = 5.6726 reais)

