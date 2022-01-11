US Markets

Brazil's Mater Dei acquires Hospital Premium in $44 mln deal

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian hospital chain Mater Dei said on Tuesday it has reached a deal to acquire 95.5% of Hospital Premium, located in the midwestern city of Goiania.

Mater Dei said in a securities filing the transaction had an enterprise value of 250 million reais ($44.07 million). Hospital Premium has an installed capacity of 156 beds, it added.

($1 = 5.6726 reais)

