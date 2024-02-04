Brazil's Marisa retailer changes CEO, with Menezes replacing Batista

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Lojas Marisa AMAR3.SA on Sunday said Andrea Menezes will become the Brazilian fashion retailer's new CEO, with plans to steer the company in a different direction.

Menezes will replace Joao Batista, who is also leaving his position as Marisa's director of investor relations, according to a company statement. Roberta Leal, current financial director, will be the new investor relations officer, it added.

"From now on, Lojas Marisa begins a new phase dedicated to its commercial repositioning," the company said.

Menezes is currently an independent member of the board of directors and, according to the company, has been an angel investor for more than 10 years.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Paula Laier; Editing by Will Dunham)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.