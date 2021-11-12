Brazil's Marfrig to buy Sol Cuisine, Drink Eat Well through plant foods unit

Adds context

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat producer Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA said on Friday that PlantPlus Foods, a company in which it has a 70% stake, has bought Sol Cuisine Ltd and Drink Eat Well for a total of $140 million.

Marfrig said it will pay $100 million, and that the acquisitions will require regulatory approval. Sol Cuisine products are available in 11,000 stores in Canada and the United States and the company produces private label brands for large retailers, such as Walmart Inc. WMT.N.

PlantPlus Foods is a joint venture between Marfrig and trader Archer-Daniels-Midland, known as ADM, launched a year ago.

