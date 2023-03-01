US Markets

Brazil's Marfrig swings to loss in Q4, missing analysts' forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

March 01, 2023 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by Nayara Figueiredo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 628 million reais ($121 million), falling below estimates of a net profit for the quarter, dragged by deteriorating earnings from North America.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated a net profit of 458 million reais for the last three months of 2022, down from a profit of 650 million reais a year earlier.

The company, which holds a stake in poultry processor BRF BRFS3.SA, reported adjusted earnings before taxes, interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) down 47% to 2.22 billion reais.

The company also told reporters in a call it expects the Brazilian and Chinese governments to discuss the end of an embargo on Brazilian meat exports during a meeting in March.

It said it expects a market opportunities in China for other beef-related products.

Exports to China were halted earlier in February after Brazilian health authorities confirmed a case of "atypical" mad cow disease.

($1 = 5.1919 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

