US Markets

Brazil's Marfrig says higher Argentine export tax will not hit results

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA said on Monday a change in Argentina's tax legislation concerning export levies would not have an impact on its results.

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA said on Monday a change in Argentina's tax legislation concerning export levies would not have an impact on its results.

Marfrig said in a securities filing its net revenue in Argentina in the first nine months of 2019 represented only 3.6% of its total consolidated revenue in the period.

Marfrig said about 50% of its revenues in Argentina came from sales in the domestic market. It also said almost 60% of its revenue from beef exports out of Argentina were directed to China, one of the most profitable destinations in the world.

Marfrig said export duties under the new rules went from 3 pesos per dollar of product exported to a single 9% levy for products in general.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular