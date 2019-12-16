Brazil's Marfrig says higher Argentine export tax will not hit results

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA said on Monday a change in Argentina's tax legislation concerning export levies would not have an impact on its results.

Marfrig said in a securities filing its net revenue in Argentina in the first nine months of 2019 represented only 3.6% of its total consolidated revenue in the period.

Marfrig said about 50% of its revenues in Argentina came from sales in the domestic market. It also said almost 60% of its revenue from beef exports out of Argentina were directed to China, one of the most profitable destinations in the world.

Marfrig said export duties under the new rules went from 3 pesos per dollar of product exported to a single 9% levy for products in general.

