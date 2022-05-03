US Markets
Brazil's Marfrig reports 61.1% drop in first-quarter profit

Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA reported on Tuesday a first-quarter net profit of 109 million reais ($21.96 million), down 61.1% year-on-year, mainly hit by the 1.8 billion real investment in BRF's follow-on share offering.

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA reported on Tuesday a first-quarter net profit of 109 million reais ($21.96 million), down 61.1% year-on-year, mainly hit by the 1.8 billion real investment in BRF's BRFS3.SA follow-on share offering.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 2.75 billion reais in the quarter, a 60.9% increase from the same period of 2021.

"We had Marfrig's best operational first quarter... The profit was impacted by the mark-to-market investment in BRF, said the company's chief financial officer, Tang David, in a call with journalists.

In February, Marfrig, which is BRF's largest shareholder, bought 1.8 billion reais in the poultry and pork processor's stocks to keep its stake of 33.27%. In March, BRF approved Marfrig's controlling shareholder Marcos Molina as the company's new chairman.

