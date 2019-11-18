Commodities

Brazil's Marfrig raises stake in National Beef to 81.7%

Contributors
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published

Brazilian protein producer Marfrig Global Foods SA has raised its stake in U.S. meatpacker National Beef Packing Company to 81.7% from 51%, according to Sunday evening filings.

SAO PAULO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian protein producer Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA has raised its stake in U.S. meatpacker National Beef Packing Company to 81.7% from 51%, according to Sunday evening filings.

Marfrig acquired the stake from Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.N for $860 million. Including dividends relative to this year, Jefferies will receive a total of $970 million.

The transaction is expected to conclude this year. After the acquisition, other shareholders in National Beef will be USPB, with 15%, BPI, 2,4% and Tim Klein, 0.8%.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Roberto Samora, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular