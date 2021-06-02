US Markets

Brazil's Marfrig close to 30% stake in BRF, Brazil Journal reports

Ana Mano Reuters
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian beefpacker Marfrig Global Foods MRFG3.SA is increasing is stake in poultry and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA and is close to reaching 30%, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Marfrig shares were up 4.3% on the news. The company declined to comment. BRF did not have an immediate comment.

