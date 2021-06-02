Brazil's Marfrig close to 30% stake in BRF, Brazil Journal reports

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian beefpacker Marfrig Global Foods MRFG3.SA is increasing is stake in poultry and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA and is close to reaching 30%, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Marfrig shares were up 4.3% on the news. The company declined to comment. BRF did not have an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.