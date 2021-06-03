Brazil's Marfrig builds 31.66% stake in BRF

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA has acquired 31.66% of pork and poultry producer BRF's capital stock, it said in a securities filing on Thursday, reaffirming that its stake is merely passive.

In recent weeks, Marfrig has been buying up BRF SA BRFS3.SA shares in open market transactions. It has said the move is meant to diversify its holdings and that it does not intend to make changes to BRF's management or strategy.

"Marfrig reaffirms that the acquisition of the aforementioned stake is aimed at diversifying investments in a segment that complements its industry," the company said in the filing.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Marfrig had built up a 30% stake.

In total, Marfrig said, it holds 257,267,671 BRF common shares.

BRF's bylaws demand that an investor that reaches a 33.33% stake in the company make a tender offer for all of its remaining shares.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Paula Laier; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

