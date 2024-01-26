Brazil's Mantega to give up on potential role at Vale - report

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's former Finance Minister Guido Mantega will release a letter on Friday dropping out of the race for a potential role at miner Vale VALE3.SA, newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported.

Reuters reported last week, citing a source familiar with the matter, that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wanted Mantega to be appointed to a board seat at the mining giant or even as its chief executive.

Markets had been reacting negatively to the possibility.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Gabriel Araujo)

