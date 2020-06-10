Brazil's major cities Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to reopen malls on Thursday

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, June 10 (Reuters) - Malls in Brazil's major capitals Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are authorized to resume activities on Thursday with reduced opening hours after authorities eased restrictions in both cities despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

In Sao Paulo's city, the country's largest and epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, 53 malls are allowed to reopen for four hours a day after the mayor's office accepted the sector's proposed health measures to guarantee customer and merchant safety, Brazilian malls association Abrasce said.

The move follows a reopening plan unveiled by Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria on May 27.

On Wednesday, Doria also lifted restrictions on malls and street shops located in Sao Paulo's metropolitan region as of June 15 even though the state registered a new daily record of coronavirus deaths, taking the total tally to 9,862, according to the state health secretariat.

In Rio de Janeiro's city, all 38 malls were expected to resume activities on June 17, but mayor Marcelo Crivella has decided to bring forward the reopening to June 11, citing a declining demand for hospital beds.

"Clinical curves give us comfort to open beforehand. It is very important to keep jobs at the moment," said Crivella.

Shares of major malls groups publicly traded on Sao Paulo stock exchange were down on Wednesday, giving back sharp gains a day before, with Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers ALSO3.SA declining over 6%, followed by brMalls BRL3.SA and Multiplan's almost 5% dip MULT3.SA and Iguatemi's IGTA3.SA 3% fall.

Brazil has a total of 577 malls, of which 298 have already reopened, Abrasce said.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing and additional reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

