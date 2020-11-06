Brazil's Maia expects Congress to resume voting on key legislation next week

Adds details

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Rodrigo Maia, Brazil's lower house speaker, said on Friday he hopes Congress will resume voting on key legislation next week.

Speaking at a conference hosted by a large local bank, he said it was still not clear what the government's stance on crucial matters like the spending ceiling would be, and added a debate about the administrative reform is slated to begin next week in Congress.

Maia said the priority should be tax reform, which could be voted on as early as December if the government shows an interest in making the necessary agreements to approve it.

He added a bill proposing autonomy for Brazil's Central Bank is not urgent, but did not rule out putting it to a vote before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Ana Mano; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Chizu Nomiyama)

