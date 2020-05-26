Brazil's Magazine Luiza sees better Q2 amid higher sales in reopened stores

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA expects revenues and margins to improve as it gradually reopens its more than 1,000 brick-and-mortar stores shut by the coronavirus pandemic, executives said on Tuesday, as the company's quarterly earnings send shares up more than 11%.

"We have reopened about 40% of our stores and they are selling more than they were in the same period a year ago," Chief Executive Officer Frederico Trajano told analysts and investors. "We expect to reopen the others throughout June", he added.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.