Brazil's Magazine Luiza posts Q4 net loss but sales, margins rise

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA on Friday reported fourth-quarter net loss of 35.9 million reais ($6.95 million), down from a profit of 93 million a year earlier but improving from previous quarters as sales rose in the period.

The firm said total sales had increased by 15.5% to 17.96 billion reais, helping earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and operating margins jump in the quarter.

EBITDA reached 642.3 million reais, up from a negative 7.9 million-real result a year earlier, while EBITDA margin jumped 5.9 percentage points to 5.8%.

That came on the back of "sales growth, an increase in gross margin and a dilution of operating expenses," Magazine Luiza said in a securities filing released overnight.

In a separate statement on Friday, the retailer also said it had become aware of an anonymous report regarding alleged commercial practices in violation to its ethics code, "specifically concerning supposed irregularities in operations with certain distributors and suppliers".

The alleged practices would involve bonuses related to purchases from suppliers and distributors that in 2022 accounted for about 3.5% of the total goods purchased by the firm, Magazine Luiza said.

"The board of directors decided that the compliance committee should fully verify the facts, and authorized the hiring of independent external advisors regarding legal, accounting and internal control aspects," the firm added.

($1 = 5.1645 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

